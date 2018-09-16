Pedestrian killed when hit by pickup truck in Crystal Lake

A 38-year-old man from downstate Mahomet was struck by a pickup truck and killed early Sunday morning while attempting to walk across Randall Road in Crystal Lake, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was crossing near Angela Lane about 12:36 a.m. when he was hit by Toyota Tacoma driven north on Randall by a 27-year-old Crystal Lake resident, according to police. The man then was struck by a Dodge Charger driven by a 54-year-old Crystal Lake resident, also traveling north on Randall.

The death remains under investigation by the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team and the McHenry County Coroner's Office, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620 or can send an anonymous tip to police by texting the word "CLPDTIP" along with the information to 847411 (tip411).