Police: Man with rifle killed by police in Vernon Hills domestic dispute

A Vernon Hills police officer responding to a domestic dispute call early today shot and killed a man with a rifle, police authorities said.

Vernon Hills police officers were dispatched at approximately 1:38 a.m. to the 100 block of Marimac Lane to meet with an adult male, who was involved in the dispute, Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said in a news release.

Preliminary information shows an officer arrived and located a man armed with a rifle inside of his garage.

"During the encounter, the police officer engaged the man and fired at him. The man was struck and subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene," Covelli said in the release.

Following police procedure, Vernon Hills police requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to conduct an independent investigation, he said.

The police officer involved in the shooting was transported to a hospital for evaluation. He was treated and released, Covelli said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and an autopsy is being scheduled, he said.

"The investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available," Covelli said in the release.