Bill Daley to join crowded Chicago mayor's race

 
Updated 9/14/2018 12:05 PM
  • Former Commerce Secretary Bill Daley is planning to announce on Monday that he is running for mayor, seeking the office once held by his brother and father.

Former Commerce Secretary Bill Daley is planning to announce on Monday that he is running for mayor, seeking the office once held by his brother and father.

"He's definitely announcing on Monday," a spokesman said Friday. "And he is in to win."

The spokesman said Daley is "announcing to run for mayor, not forming an exploratory committee."

Bill Daley, the youngest son of former Mayor Richard J. Daley and brother of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, has flirted with runs for office before but has not pulled the trigger.

He has chafed at Mayor Rahm Emanuel's implied criticism of Richard M. Daley's reign. It reached a boiling point in April after Emanuel blamed the former mayor, without naming him, for all the tax increases needed to solve Chicago's $36 billion pension crisis.

