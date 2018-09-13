Wauconda District 118 classes canceled due to electrical problem
Updated 9/13/2018 9:14 AM
Classes were canceled at all Wauconda Unit School District 118 campuses Thursday because the main electrical line running to Wauconda High School failed. This affects the other schools because that line provides power for districtwide computer and phone systems. Parents will be notified by telephone and email if classes will be held Friday.
