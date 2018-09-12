Lombard man charged with firing gun near a school

hello

A Lombard man, angry about a drug deal gone bad, has been charged with firing a gun near a school Tuesday afternoon while parents were waiting to pick up their children, according to reports.

Daniel Grayson, 41, of the 0-100 block West Ash Street, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to a home on West Ash Street, where a resident allegedly witnessed Grayson shooting into the ground. Officers spoke to witnesses and recovered a shell casing. During their investigation, detectives were given a description of the suspect.

Detectives also spoke to parents who had heard the shot while they were waiting to pick up their children from nearby St. John's Lutheran School, which is approximately 350 feet away from where the gun was allegedly discharged. Police found Grayson a short time later.

St. John's Lutheran School was temporarily placed on lockdown because of its proximity to the scene, and parents were notified by the school. Police said the case was unrelated to the school.

Prosecutors say Grayson shot a single round into the ground after he gave two men $50 for marijuana and became upset when the men took his money but failed to return with the marijuana.

"The allegations against (Grayson) are simply shocking," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "With school safety at the top of everyone's list of priorities, there is absolutely no reason that anyone should be anywhere near a school if they are in possession of a weapon."

Grayson's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3, for arraignment in front of Judge George Bakalis.