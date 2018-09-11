Music & Arts opens Schaumburg location
Music & Arts has announced its newest musical instrument store and lessons facility is opening in Schaumburg.
The new store will offer private and group lessons program, instrument rentals, repairs and an assortment of instruments and accessories.
Located in Woodfield Village Green at 1476 E. Golf Road, the store also serves school music programs throughout Cook County. Music & Arts has more than 190 retail stores and more than 140 educational representatives and 350 affiliate locations. In addition to carrying an assortment of top-name brands, most locations offer expert repairs and university-trained, background-checked lesson instructors. For more information, visit MusicArts.com.
