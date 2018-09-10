Hersey track team holding shoe fundraiser for family of teammate killed in crash

hello

Alyssa Lendino, 16, of Mount Prospect, was killed in a car crash July 21 in Wheeling. Courtesy of Savannah Gazda

John Hersey High School's track team is holding an athletic shoe drive fundraiser through October to help the family of Alyssa Lendino, a teammate who was killed this summer when a car police say was traveling 107 mph slammed into the back of her family's SUV.

The team will earn money through the organization Sneakers4Funds based on the total weight of the gently worn, used and new gym shoes or sneakers collected.

The shoes are sent to developing nations, where they provide inventory to micro-entrepeneuers working to create, maintain and grow small businesses in places where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Shoes can be dropped off at Hersey High School, 1900 E. Thomas St., Arlington Heights, or the Jackson residence, 1741 E. Lilac Terrace, Arlington Heights.

Several UPS Stores in the Northwest suburbs also are accepting donations, including:

• 309 E. Rand Road, Arlington Heights

• 126 E. Wing St., Arlington Heights

• 119 S. Emerson Ave., Mount Prospect

• 1749 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect

• 1153 S. Lee St., Des Plaines

• 738 E. Dundee Road, Palatine

• 836 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village

• 310 Busse Highway, Park Ridge

Alyssa, 16, of Mount Prospect, was killed in the July 21 crash at Milwaukee Avenue and Hintz Road in Wheeling. She was just a few weeks from beginning her junior year at Hersey, where she was a three-sport athlete in track, bowling and swimming.

Her parents, Michelle and Tony, and 12-year-old sister, Amanda, also suffered injuries.

The driver of car that hit their vehicle, Adam Grunin, 30, of Wheeling, is charged with reckless homicide. Police allege Grunin was fleeing the scene of an other crash when his car slammed into the Lendino's SUV.