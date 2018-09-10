Andy's Frozen Custard, day care center proposed in west Schaumburg

The building design for a 2,497-square-foot Andy's Frozen Custard business proposed for a 1-acre site at 390 N. Barrington Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A former Peapod pickup site at 390 N. Barrington Road is proposed for annexation by the village of Schaumburg and construction of a 2,497-square-foot Andy's Frozen Custard business. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

An Andy's Frozen Custard and Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool hope to become next-door neighbors on the southwest corner of Barrington and Old Church roads in Schaumburg.

Both businesses are headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and have multiple locations in several states.

Schaumburg village board members will consider separate proposals for the businesses -- already unanimously recommended by the zoning board of appeals -- 7 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, 101 Schaumburg Court.

Andy's Frozen Custard would be located on an acre at the corner, which currently sits in unincorporated Cook County and houses a former Peapod pickup facility planned for demolition.

The day care and preschool building would be on the vacant property to the south, at 370 N. Barrington Road.

Both properties require rezoning for their requested uses, with the Andy's site also needing annexation into Schaumburg. That site is planned to have an address of 390 N. Barrington Road in Schaumburg, but a public hearing on its annexation is set for 6:55 p.m. Tuesday under its current mailing address of 1599 E. Old Church Road, Streamwood.

Because access to the property from Old Church Road will remain, a permit also will be required from Streamwood officials already familiar with the project, said Aaron King design & construction project manager for Andy's.

If approvals and permits are obtained, the 2,497-square-foot Andy's Frozen Custard is hoped to open as early as next spring, King added.

Though there is no dine-in space, the business would have a drive-through and an outdoor patio area.

The drive-through would not use a traditional speaker box but direct communication at a pickup window. That's why the business seeks exemption from the village's normal cutoff time of 10 p.m. for drive-throughs within 150 feet of a residential area and to remain open as long as the business itself each day -- until 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Little Sunshine's would be built with residential-style architecture and have capacity for 132 students. There would be outdoor playgrounds both north and south of the approximately 9,500-square-foot building.