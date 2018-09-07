 
News

Neighborhood meeting set for $80 million downtown Mount Prospect project

 
Updated 9/7/2018 10:49 AM
hello
  • Developers planning 300 new homes and 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on this site in downtown Mount Prospect will hold a neighborhood meeting on the proposal Sept. 19.

      Developers planning 300 new homes and 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on this site in downtown Mount Prospect will hold a neighborhood meeting on the proposal Sept. 19. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, August 2018

A neighborhood meeting about Maple Street Lofts, a proposal for 300 new residences and 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the south side of downtown Mount Prospect, is scheduled for Sept. 19, at Mrs. P & Me, 100 E. Prospect Ave.

The meeting, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be a prelude to the plan review process for developer Nicholas and Associates, which bought the development site at 215-225 E. Prospect Ave. from previous occupant Parenti & Raffaelli Ltd.

The architectural millwork firm moved to a new location in the Kensington Business Center last year, receiving $3 million in funding from a village tax increment financing district to held fund the relocation.

That package continues to be a sore spot for village Trustee Paul Hoefert, who on Tuesday said it put the village at a disadvantage when it comes to negotiating development plans with Nicholas.

"This is our negotiating power, and we're giving it away tonight," he said of the package approved by the village board this week.

Village Manager Michael Cassady defended the expense, saying the $3 million is a fraction of the more than $80 million the development will cost.

He said the only additional TIF money for the project would fund stormwater detention and surface parking improvements.

"We are really in a good place that we have a very well experienced development team that has acquired and assembled this property to move forward," he said.

Trustee Michael Zadel said also was surprised at the $3 million package for Parenti & Raffaelli at first, but now supports it "quite readily."

"I think that we're very lucky that the two families (Nicholas and Parenti & Raffaelli) came together," he added.

Robert Parenti, president of Parenti & Raffaelli, later said that without Nicholas and Associates, the deal would not have happened.

The Nicholas plan, which has to yet to formally come before village officials, includes a mix of high-end, mid-rise apartments along Prospect Avenue, row homes fronting Maple Street and Lincoln Street, and a retail and restaurant component at Prospect and Maple.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 