Aurora man sentenced to 68 years for assaulting child

An Aurora man likely will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew over a five-year period.

Arturo Sanchez, 30, of the 600 block of Gates Avenue, has been sentenced to 68 years in prison.

A Kane County jury convicted Sanchez in June of predatory criminal sexual assault, six counts of criminal sexual assault and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

During the three-day trial, prosecutors alleged that between April 2011 and February 2016, Sanchez sexually assaulted and sexually abused two victims. He was acquitted of charges involving the second alleged victim.

"The wounds from long periods of sexual abuse often fester unseen for years, even lifetimes. It's so important to report, investigate and prosecute these cases so the victims understand that someone is in their corner, that they're not alone," said Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Debra Bree, the executive director of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.

Sanchez also must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act. He receives credit for 940 days served in the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest.