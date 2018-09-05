Schaumburg panel recommends repeal of 'unenforceable' drone law

A 2015 Schaumburg law banned drones from flying within 100 feet of village-owned property during special events like last weekend's Septemberfest -- at least until an Illinois law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner a month ago prohibited regulation of drones by municipalities with fewer than 1 million residents.

Schaumburg's transportation committee Tuesday discussed and ultimately recommended repealing the village's now-unenforceable ban.

The intent of the 2015 ordinance was to keep people safe from injury by drones during Septemberfest and its related parade along Summit Drive as well as during baseball games and concerts at Schaumburg Boomers Stadium, which is co-owned by the village and Schaumburg Park District.

Trustee Tom Dailly, who chairs the transportation committee, expressed frustration over the state's intervention in the local public safety measure he'd proposed in 2015.

"If (a drone) crashes and hits someone, guess who gets sued? We do," Dailly said. "I think it's appalling that we continue to be undermined by the state government in doing what we need to do, but the city of Chicago is exempt."

Though village officials also expressed concerns three years ago about drones' surveillance abilities, ultimately they decided existing state and federal laws provided adequate protection against violations of privacy.

The village ordinance sought fines between $100 and $750 depending on the seriousness and number of past violations a person had. But police never issued any citations while the local law was in effect.

The Septemberfest Parade each Labor Day was considered to be covered by the ordinance because of the public right of way along Summit Drive. But trustees rejected an earlier draft of the ordinance that also would have affected public property owned by the school, park and library districts in Schaumburg.

The village board is expected to vote on the transportation committee's recommendation Tuesday, Sept. 11.