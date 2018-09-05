 
Crime

Jail, probation for repeat Elgin DUI offender 4 times over legal limit

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 9/5/2018 4:07 PM
  • Will Bingham Jr. avoided prison last week by pleading guilty to a reduced felony DUI charge.

An Elgin man arrested in May on charges of his fourth DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration more than four times the legal threshold has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and been sentenced to jail and probation.

Will Bingham Jr., 61, of the 1000 block of Todd Farm Road, was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.

According to authorities, Bingham struck two unattended vehicles before being pulled over, arrested and taken to a hospital where a blood draw showed his alcohol concentration to be .364; the legal threshold in Illinois is .08.

The original charge carried a minimum of four years in prison, but Bingham last week pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI-third offense and was released from the Kane County jail after serving 118 days there, according to Kane County court records.

He also was issued 30 months of probation in which he must undergo alcohol treatment, drug screening, and have no new criminal offenses. If he violates probation, he could be resentenced to up to three years in prison.

Judge D.J. Tegeler accepted the plea agreement, which also imposed $5,730 in fines and fees on Bingham, records show.

