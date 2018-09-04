Sample food and wine at Geneva's Festival of the Vine

Enjoy wine tastings, chocolates, live music and more at Geneva's annual Festival of the Vine. Daily Herald File Photo

For 39 years, the Festival of the Vine has highlighted and celebrated the flavors of fall and the bountiful harvest. This year's festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 in downtown Geneva.

Festival of the Vine, voted Best Festival in three different reader polls, is hosted by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce with support from the city of Geneva.

The Flavor Fare tent at North Fourth Street and Route 38, full of international and seasonal cuisine prepared by Geneva restaurateurs, will be the centerpiece of this year's celebration. Nearby, 26 wines will be sold by the glass.

Tickets, $1 each, are needed to purchase food and wine; food and wine items cost anywhere from 2 to 16 tickets apiece.

Ticket booth hours are open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. New this year, credit card payments will be accepted for ticket purchases. Look for the designated window at the Flavor Fare ticket booth.

Festivalgoers can enjoy live entertainment while sampling food and wine; main stage headliners include Majors Junction at 8 p.m. Friday, Hiline Band at 8 p.m. Saturday and Drew Clausen at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Additional wine tastings and pairings will be offered at local businesses and restaurants, including Graham's, All Chocolate Kitchen, Fiora's, Galena Cellars, Geneva Wine Cellars, SavWay, The Little Traveler and The Royal Wren.

The arts and crafts show returns to South Third and Campbell streets, showcasing arts, crafts, seasonal items, collectibles and one-of-a-kind merchandise. The event features 75-plus exhibitors from across the Midwest. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Stroll down James and Third streets to discover business booths, a flower market, carriage and trolley rides. Local entertainers will play on the courthouse lawn from noon to 2 p.m. each day.

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.genevachamber.com, call (630) 232-6060 or visit the information booth at South Third and James streets at the festival.

• Paula Schmidt, Geneva Chamber of Commerce, contributed to this report.