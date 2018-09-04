Images: Stanley Cup in the suburbs

See the visit of the Stanley Cup in Lake Zurich and Wheeling on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Longtime Northwest suburban resident Steve Richmond, director of player development for the Washington Capitals, brought the iconic trophy to the suburbs. As is tradition, Richmond and other members of the Capitals' roster, staff and front office get to spend a day with the Cup this summer to celebrate the team's championship season.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Christophe Remington of Palatine, right, gets his picture taken with Washington Capitals director of player development Steve Richmond and the Stanley Cup Tuesday in Lake Zurich.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Washington Capitals director of player development Steve Richmond arrives with the Stanley Cup strapped in his back seat Tuesday in his home town of Lake Zurich.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Washington Capitals director of player development Steve Richmond enjoyed his day with the Stanley Cup Tuesday in his home town of Lake Zurich among other places.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Washington Capitals director of player development Steve Richmond enjoyed his day with the Stanley Cup Tuesday in his home town of Lake Zurich among other places.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer People gather around the Stanley Cup Tuesday at Consume Lake Zurich.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Will Bocox lifts his crying three-month-old daughter Sadie, from the Stanley Cup. Washington Capitals director of player development Steve Richmond enjoyed his day with the Stanley Cup Tuesday in his home town of Lake Zurich among other places.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Neal Olson lifts his one-year-old son Jacob from the Stanley Cub after having his picture taken in Lake Zurich.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Elizabeth Rojas of Chicago places her son Adrian, 1, inside the Stanley Cup which made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Erin Levine, 27, and her mom Holli, both of Wheeling, get their picture taken with the Stanley Cup at The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Elizabeth Rojas of Chicago places her son Adrian, 1, inside the Stanley Cup at The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Elizabeth Rojas of Chicago enjoys a moment with her son Adrian, 1, as the Stanley Cup made a visit at The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Penny Kahn of Buffalo Grove holds up Brody Menolascino, 1, of Arlington Heights to touch the Stanley Cup at The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The Stanley Cup made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond. He is the Washington's Capitals director of player development who was enjoying his day with the cup at his favorite breakfast spot where he poured coffee into the cup using it as a giant coffee mug.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The Stanley Cup made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond. He is the Washington's Capitals director of player development who was enjoying his day with the cup at his favorite breakfast spot. Inside the cup are names of former Stanley Cup winners.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The Stanley Cup made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond who is the Washington's Capitals director of player development who was enjoying his day with the cup at his favorite breakfast spot. Richmond talks about what it took to get the cup to Chicago from Canada during yesterday's rain storms.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The Stanley Cup which made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond. He is the Washington's Capitals director of player development who was enjoying his day with the cup at his favorite breakfast spot. Crowds form around the Stanley Cup.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The Stanley Cup made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond who carries the Stanley Cup into the restaurant on Tuesday morning.