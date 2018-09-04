Images: Stanley Cup in the suburbs
Updated 9/4/2018 2:59 PM
See the visit of the Stanley Cup in Lake Zurich and Wheeling on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Longtime Northwest suburban resident Steve Richmond, director of player development for the Washington Capitals, brought the iconic trophy to the suburbs. As is tradition, Richmond and other members of the Capitals' roster, staff and front office get to spend a day with the Cup this summer to celebrate the team's championship season.
The Stanley Cup made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond. He is the Washington's Capitals director of player development who was enjoying his day with the cup at his favorite breakfast spot where he poured coffee into the cup using it as a giant coffee mug.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Stanley Cup made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond. He is the Washington's Capitals director of player development who was enjoying his day with the cup at his favorite breakfast spot. Inside the cup are names of former Stanley Cup winners.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Stanley Cup made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond who is the Washington's Capitals director of player development who was enjoying his day with the cup at his favorite breakfast spot. Richmond talks about what it took to get the cup to Chicago from Canada during yesterday's rain storms.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Stanley Cup which made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond. He is the Washington's Capitals director of player development who was enjoying his day with the cup at his favorite breakfast spot. Crowds form around the Stanley Cup.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
