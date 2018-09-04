Bensenville boy charged with threatening former classmate over social media

A Bensenville boy was released to his parents Tuesday after spending the holiday weekend in custody on allegations he used social media to threaten another minor.

Prosecutors said the former Blackhawk Middle School student was charged Thursday afternoon with harassment by electronic communication for posting threatening messages about a classmate on Snapchat.

The juvenile was released to his parents after a detention hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 12 before Judge Robert Anderson.

Bensenville Elementary District 2 officials, in an electronic note sent to parents Thursday, said the school was "briefly under a soft lockdown as local authorities investigated a threat posted to social media by a former BMS student."