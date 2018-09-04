Library's Piano Project aims to engage readers, promote book

hello

Have you noticed? Public pianos are the latest rage, and officials with the Arlington Heights Memorial Library are getting in on the fun.

Beginning next week, a total of six artistically decorated pianos will turn up around the village in public areas, just waiting for people to notice -- and play -- them.

The "Piano Project" is being organized in conjunction with the library's latest selection in its One Book, One Community series.

Last week, officials announced "Every Note Played," a novel by neuroscientist and author Lisa Genova, as its pick. The book tells the story of a world-renowned classical pianist who is diagnosed with ALS and his ex-wife who becomes his reluctant caregiver.

"We want to engage people in an unexpected way," says Mary Hastings, marketing and communications director for the library. "We hope the pianos are an interactive, spontaneous way for people to connect and, most importantly, pick up the book."

Even without the pianos, the selection looks to be a popular one. Within a week of its announcement, more than 300 copies were checked out and 25 book clubs signed up to participate.

Still, the pianos are a creative touch. They are the latest in a growing trend, which locally includes La Grange -- whose public piano was located near the village hall -- and Chicago, with its "Pianos in the Parks" program, that recently was extended to last until Labor Day.

In Mount Prospect, Karen Larock, owner of the Piano Parlor, where lessons are taught, placed a public piano outside the shop six weeks ago with this sign: "Street piano. Play me."

"The first response was astonishment," Larock says. "People just don't expect to see a piano on the sidewalk. It is nearly impossible for anyone to walk by the piano and not play it. They plunk out a few random keys to prove to themselves the piano really works.

"Then something amazing happens," she adds. "Dozens of people a day stop what they are doing in their busy lives. They put down their bags, briefcases and bike helmets. Their fingers touch the keys as they search their memories for a strand of a melody. And they play."

What separates the Arlington Heights program is the artistic interpretation of each piano on display.

"We hope they cause people to gather a little longer," Hastings adds.

She and her staff selected six local artists to transform the pianos into public art displays after residents immediately started donating pianos for the project. These artists include: Tara Riley, Violet Jaffe, Preeti Iqbal, and Teresa Meyanci, all of Arlington Heights, as well as Anthony Lewis of Chicago and Tom Rybarczyk of Mount Prospect.

Their concepts and media vary widely, from Riley's garden-inspired theme to Iqbal's use of acrylics and decoupage to highlight the village's landscape, while Jaffe used the piano as an emotional platform to share her grandfather's story of having ALS.

Rybarczyk's might be the most colorful -- and fanciful. Called "Rainbow Zebra," the console piano features neon zebra's stripes and an image of its head on the back, while its eyes feature a musical note.

"I wanted it to be powerful, strong and kind in-your-face with color," says Rybarczyk, a recently retired graphic designer.

Ironically, Rybarczyk doesn't know how to play a piano, but the chance to take his creativity from the computer to this unique medium was a challenge he jumped at.

"Furniture design and cabinetmaking was always something that interested me," Rybarczyk said. "This was as close as I could get to transforming a piece of furniture into art work."

Look for Rybarczyk's piano inside the Arlington Heights Metra station, while others will be situated at Harmony Park in downtown Arlington Heights, as well as at Northwest Community Hospital's Wellness Center, the Senior Center patio, and at the library's Dunton Avenue and underground garage entrances.

Library officials point out that no public money was used for the project. The biggest expense was the cost to move and tune them, and that was picked up by local business sponsors. They also are working to create a third life for the pianos after the monthlong program ends by possibly auctioning them off or donating them to a good home.

In all, the pianos will be on display from Sept. 12-Oct. 12 at Harmony Park. A ribbon cutting for The Piano Project is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Harmony Park. Musicians of all ages are welcome to attend -- and perform.