Is it the candy? Schaumburg Septemberfest parade draws a crowd

The Schaumburg Septemberfest parade was held Monday morning, before afternoon rains cast a cloud over the concluding day of the village's biggest annual festival.

Most of the afternoon activities and the closing night performance by 7th heaven were canceled due to the severe weather.

The festival can draw as many as 250,000 people to Schaumburg's municipal grounds at the intersection of Schaumburg Road and Summit Drive over the three days. They come to enjoy live music, art, food, drinks and carnival rides.