 
News

Is it the candy? Schaumburg Septemberfest parade draws a crowd

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/3/2018 4:05 PM
hello
  • Jim Loverdi, left, boxes out friend Ed Schaefer, both of Schaumburg, as candy is tossed from a float during the as the 48th annual Septemberfest Parade Monday along Summit Drive in Schaumburg.

      Jim Loverdi, left, boxes out friend Ed Schaefer, both of Schaumburg, as candy is tossed from a float during the as the 48th annual Septemberfest Parade Monday along Summit Drive in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Schaumburg High School marching band play and stay hydrated at the hands of volunteers during Monday's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade on Summit Drive in Schaumburg.

      Members of the Schaumburg High School marching band play and stay hydrated at the hands of volunteers during Monday's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade on Summit Drive in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson, left, tosses out candy during the 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg.

      Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson, left, tosses out candy during the 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade heads north on Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg.

      Schaumburg's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade heads north on Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg Sister Cities commission member Suzanne Poeschel marches in Monday's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive in Schaumburg.

      Schaumburg Sister Cities commission member Suzanne Poeschel marches in Monday's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Kids shout for candy during Schaumburg's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg.

      Kids shout for candy during Schaumburg's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Schaumburg Park District Expressions Dance Company perform during the 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg.

      Members of the Schaumburg Park District Expressions Dance Company perform during the 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The Schaumburg Septemberfest parade was held Monday morning, before afternoon rains cast a cloud over the concluding day of the village's biggest annual festival.

Most of the afternoon activities and the closing night performance by 7th heaven were canceled due to the severe weather.

The festival can draw as many as 250,000 people to Schaumburg's municipal grounds at the intersection of Schaumburg Road and Summit Drive over the three days. They come to enjoy live music, art, food, drinks and carnival rides.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 