Images: Labor Day celebrations in Schaumburg, Naperville, Geneva and Long Grove

Labor Day was celebrated throughout the suburbs with parades and festivals in Schaumburg, Naperville, Geneva and Long Grove.
Kids shout for candy during Schaumburg's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg.
With Mill St. lined with paradegoers, the Naperville Municipal Band kicked off Naperville's Last Fling parade on Monday, Sept 3, 2018
Two of Naperville's own Lima Lima T-34 flight group did several flyovers of Naperville's Last Fling parade on Monday, Sept 3, 2018
Taylor Bacon, 8, left, and Syniahlee Campbell, 11, of Joliet watch and wait for candy at Naperville's Last Fling parade on Monday, Sept 3, 2018
Henry Cook, 4, left, and his brother Tyler, 6, of Naperville check out their candy haul at Naperville's Last Fling parade on Monday, Sept 3, 2018.
Umbrellas were out along Mill St., as the Naperville Central High School band march by, to provide shade on a hot and humid day at Naperville's Last Fling parade on Monday, Sept 3, 2018
Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson, left, tosses out candy during the 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg.
Jim Loverdi, left, boxes out friend Ed Schaefer, both of Schaumburg, as candy is tossed from a float during the as the 48th annual Septemberfest Parade Monday along Summit Drive in Schaumburg.
Members of the Schaumburg High School marching band play and stay hydrated at the hands of volunteers during Monday's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade up Summit Drive in Schaumburg.
Schaumburg's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade heads north on Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg.
Schaumburg Sister Cities commission member Suzanne Poeschel marches in Monday's 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive in Schaumburg.
Members of the Schaumburg Park District Expressions Dance Company perform during the 48th annual Septemberfest Parade along Summit Drive Monday in Schaumburg.
Musicians Kathleen Keane and Joe Cullen perform during Long Grove's Irish Days celebration Monday. The fest highlights Irish culture, music, food and drink.
Luke McCue, center of Buffalo Grove, won Monday's best legs in a kilt contest at Long Grove's Irish Days celebration. Master of ceremonies John Kopecky, left, hoists the winner's hand and Brad Dickinson, right of Long Grove, applauds the victor.
Long Grove presented its annual Irish Days, a celebration of Irish culture, music, food, and drink on Monday.
Chicago resident Rose Marie Love, 13, dances along to the music Monday during Long Grove's Irish Days, a celebration of Irish culture, music, food, and drink.
Darren Bowden of Lake Zurich and his 2-year-old son, Lee Bowden, compete in the best legs in a kilt contest Monday during the Long Grove Irish Days celebration.
Irish music lovers clap along to the entertainment Monday during Irish Days in downtown Long Grove.
From left to right, George Mattson, Dale Stallmann and Denny Johnson, along with a few others, started an impromptu jam session Monday at the Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival at Island Park in Geneva. The men were either loosely acquainted with each other or met Monday.
Naomi Calhoun, 2 of Wheaton, makes her own music in the children's area Monday at the Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival at Island Park in Geneva.
Storyteller Jeff Doyle of Brighton, Michigan, gestures as he tells the story of Robin Hood during the Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival at Island Park in Geneva.
The duo of Frank Lee and Allie Burbank played folk music in one of several location at Island Park Monday during the Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival in Geneva.
