Anti-violence protesters arrested before they reach Kennedy Expressway

State police arrested about a dozen people about 12:30 p.m. today when they tried to walk onto a ramp to the Kennedy Expressway at Cumberland Avenue as part of an anti-violence protest.

Police, who outnumbered protesters about three to one, told the 25 or so protesters who had congregated that it is illegal for people to enter the expressway property on foot.

The rest of the protesters dispersed from the area after those willing to be arrested had stepped forward. The protesters never got anywhere near the expressway and passing motorists ignored the protest. The confrontation was over within a few minutes.

Earlier in the morning, protest leader the Rev. Gregory Livingston posted a Facebook live video saying "this is a peaceful march; we're marching to end the violence," and showing a number of people carrying signs behind him. Livingston's video also showed media gathered across the street and lines of law enforcement personnel blocking parts of an intersection.

"We hate to put them in this position," Livingston said about those in law enforcement, "but it's something that we have to do, and we're trying to help not hurt."

Protesters said they were seeking the resignation of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, economic investment on the south and west sides of Chicago, repurposing of shuttered Chicago Public Schools, resources for black-led anti-violence initiatives, legislation to help people leaving prison find jobs, legislation in support of increasing African Americans in construction jobs and a renegotiation of the Chicago police officers' union contract.

The march is the third of recent roadway actions related to violence in Chicago; other events have included protests this summer on Lake Shore Drive and the Dan Ryan Expressway.