Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Wheaton stop

hello

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an inbound Metra train Sunday afternoon in Wheaton, officials said.

The person, who has not been identified, was hit about 3 p.m. near the Wheaton station, halting train traffic in both directions on the Union Pacific West Line for more than an hour, Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said. The train involved, No. 510, was expected to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 4 p.m.

By 4:45 p.m., some inbound and outbound trains were operating again with "extensive delays," according to a Metra tweet.

Dahlstrom encouraged passengers to check the Metra website and listen to station announcements for updates.