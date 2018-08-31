Family 'devastated but still hopeful' as search continues for kayaker

The family of a 20-year-old Glenview man missing since Monday night after his kayak capsized in Lake Michigan is devastated yet hopeful as Highland Park Fire Department crews continue the search.

Sebastian Duncan's family posted a message on Facebook Friday night, thanking emergency responders for searching for their son, especially Highland Park Deputy Fire Chief Tim Pease.

"We are beyond devastated but still hopeful he will be found. We also want to express our gratitude for the out pouring of prayers, volunteer support from the community and every action being taken on his behalf," read part of the message. "As we enter the holiday weekend we urge everyone who will be out on the lake to please continue to assist in this search. All of those who know our son Sebastian know what a brave and extraordinary young man he is."

Duncan and another man took their kayaks into Lake Michigan Monday night; the search has spanned areas from Waukegan to Wilmette Harbor.

Coast Guard officials have said Duncan and another man went out in Lake Michigan in separate kayaks and hit rough waters about 9 p.m. Monday. The other man was able to swim to shore and seek help after both kayaks took on water and overturned. Officials said it appeared neither man was wearing a life jacket.

Duncan's family said they spoke to his friend and his parents; the friend said, "Without Sebastian's actions that night, I wouldn't be alive today."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highland Park Police Department at (847) 432-7730.