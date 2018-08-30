'Good Morning America' to visit Schaumburg school
ABC's "Good Morning America" will be recording footage Friday at Jane Addams Junior High School in Schaumburg for a future segment on Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54's work with the happiness psychology promoted by best-selling author Shawn Achor.
District 54 spokeswoman Terri McHugh said the footage won't be used on Friday morning's broadcast but on a future episode.
The planned segment will focus on the district's social-emotional learning task force and its newly created curriculum based on Achor's research, she said.
Addams Junior High, at 700 S. Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg, is one of 28 schools in District 54.
Achor is a Texas-based, international public speaker and the author of the books "Big Potential," "The Happiness Advantage," "Before Happiness," "Ripple's Effect," "The Orange Frog" and "How to Be a Positive Leader: Small Actions, Big Impact."
Oprah Winfrey interviewed Achor in two 2014 episodes of her "Super Soul Sunday" talk show.
