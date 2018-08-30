'Good Morning America' to visit Schaumburg school

District 54 Superintendent Andy DuRoss, left, and "Happiness Advantage" author Shawn Achor during the District 54 Happiness Summit in 2017. "Good Morning America" will be visiting Jane Adams Junior High School in Schaumburg on Friday for a segment about the district's use of Achor's research. Courtesy of District 54

"Good Morning America" will record a segment Friday at Jane Addams Junior High School in Schaumburg. The segment will focus on Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54's new social-emotional learning curriculum based on the research of author Shawn Achor. Courtesy of District 54

ABC's "Good Morning America" will be recording footage Friday at Jane Addams Junior High School in Schaumburg for a future segment on Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54's work with the happiness psychology promoted by best-selling author Shawn Achor.

District 54 spokeswoman Terri McHugh said the footage won't be used on Friday morning's broadcast but on a future episode.

The planned segment will focus on the district's social-emotional learning task force and its newly created curriculum based on Achor's research, she said.

Addams Junior High, at 700 S. Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg, is one of 28 schools in District 54.

Achor is a Texas-based, international public speaker and the author of the books "Big Potential," "The Happiness Advantage," "Before Happiness," "Ripple's Effect," "The Orange Frog" and "How to Be a Positive Leader: Small Actions, Big Impact."

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Achor in two 2014 episodes of her "Super Soul Sunday" talk show.