Pig on parade sparks curiosity in Schaumburg

Despite numerous books, movies and TV shows encouraging people to see pigs as friends and not food, Noelle Norfolk of Schaumburg knows her family is something of a rarity in its choice of pet.

Noodle, whom she describes as an 80-pound mini potbellied pig, has become something of a local novelty thanks to his morning walks along Springinsguth Road.

"I'm surprised that people are surprised as they are," Norfolk said after someone stopped to ask about Noodle and take a take a cellphone photo during Tuesday morning's walk. "I wish he was as friendly as people think he is."

Though a bit standoffish with strangers, Noodle is an affectionate a pet to his family. A longtime dog owner, Norfolk finds it easy to see the similarities -- and differences -- between the animals.

"They're much more demanding," she said of pigs. "It's like having a toddler in your house for 15 years. ... You need a lot of patience. Mine is very loving."

Noodle, who's only 20 months old, will continue to grow to through his fourth birthday. By the time he's done, he could be as much as 110 pounds.

His long daily walks are as much to control his energy level as his fitness, Norfolk said. A restless potbellied pig has the strength to tear up a house.

"You need to be even more the alpha than with a dog, and have a sense of humor. You'll never need an alarm clock another day in your life," she said.

But the rewards are just as she imagined when she brainstormed ideas for a nonaggressive pet and came up with a pig.

"They bond with their owner," Norfolk said. "He's my buddy. He goes with me anywhere. We cuddle. He's social. There's a lot of laughs in the house."

Her 13-year-old son is particularly fond of Noodle and went along to pick him up at 8 weeks old back in the winter of 2017. Her 22-year-old daughter, who's a dog groomer, knew how much work the family was taking on.

The grains, fruits and vegetables that make up Noodle's diet ended up making the rest of the household healthier eaters as well. And no, Noodle's presence hasn't led to a prohibition on pork products in the Norfolk home.

Norfolk said she finds it easy to make the distinction between Noodle and dinner.

"He's family!" she said.

Schaumburg Animal Control Officer Debbie Diamond said there's only one other pet pig she knows of in the village -- the somewhat older Pablo. Both were grandfathered in when a new exotic-pet law took effect early this year.

Norfolk said she doesn't think she'd want another pet pig after Noodle, but feels sorry that other village residents will never have the opportunity.

"It's unfortunate, because there's probably some good families that could have one," she said.

For the time being, Diamond said Noodle and Pablo are being cared for just the way village officials want -- as household pets rather than farm animals penned in the backyard.

For others thinking of a pig as pet, Norfolk said she can't stress enough the need for research. Houses need to be childproofed and a pig needs the proper amount of attention and supervision. Though she also has a pair of dogs, the two species need to be kept apart when the family is out.

"Dogs and pigs are not meant to be together," she said. "One's predator and one's prey."

Even on her walks with Noodle she's always on the lookout for dogs and coyotes, mentally preparing for whatever gate or other quick escape she might use to protect the pig.

And for those who see living with a pig as inherently funny and the perfect setup for a joke ... save your breath. Norfolk's heard them all already, even from her own kids.