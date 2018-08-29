Cicero man charged with attempted murder in DuPage, held without bail

hello

A DuPage County judge has ordered a Cicero man held without bail in the alleged attempted murder of his child's mother.

Jose Aguirre, 47, of the 1900 block of South 50th Avenue, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.

Prosecutors said Aguirre located Yesenia Rodriguez at 7:30 a.m. Monday outside Carson's in the Yorktown Mall parking lot and struck her with his 2003 Ford Expedition, causing multiple fractures to her head and body.