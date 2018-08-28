 
DuPage County

DuPage Airport hosts back-to-school event for students

 
Bev Horne
 
 
Updated 8/28/2018 5:18 PM
hello
  • Irene Mendez, 9, of West Chicago, climbs out of a Cirrus SR20 plane Tuesday during the second annual Back to School Celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

      Irene Mendez, 9, of West Chicago, climbs out of a Cirrus SR20 plane Tuesday during the second annual Back to School Celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Amy Maritote of West Chicago gets a photo of her son Evan, 2, as he gets to sit in a World War II trainer during the second annual Back to School Celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago on Tuesday.

      Amy Maritote of West Chicago gets a photo of her son Evan, 2, as he gets to sit in a World War II trainer during the second annual Back to School Celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago on Tuesday. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Zach Hildebrandt, 9, of Palatine, gets to stand at the top of the MRAP vehicle Tuesday during the second annual Back to School Celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

      Zach Hildebrandt, 9, of Palatine, gets to stand at the top of the MRAP vehicle Tuesday during the second annual Back to School Celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Visitors could view planes during the second annual Back to School Celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

      Visitors could view planes during the second annual Back to School Celebration at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

A group of students and their families got a flying start to the school year on Tuesday, thanks to the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

The children were able to climb rescue vehicles, meet pilots and sit in the cockpits of planes during the airport's second annual Back to School Celebration, which was sponsored by the DuPage Airport Authority and the city of West Chicago.

More than 500 people came out for the event.

"They can see equipment and aircraft and generally have a good time," said David Bird, the authority's executive director. "It only takes one time sitting in the cockpit of a classic Stearman or operating the controls of a flight simulator to fall in love with the idea of flying."

If even a handful of the students left the airport with a piqued interest in an aviation-related career, then Tuesday's event was a success, Bird said.

Pilot William Hamrick with Travel Express Aviation, did his part to educate and entertain students by talking to them about -- and letting them sit in -- a Cirrus SR20 plane.

"Airplanes were easier to get access to in the past," Hamrick said. "Now there's more fences and security is increased. It's important to do activities like this where we can invite the community out and let them touch airplanes and answer their questions."

Attendees got to meet West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda and first responders from the DuPage County sheriff's office, the West Chicago Police Department and the West Chicago Fire Protection District.

"I liked it," said Amanda Mitchell of West Chicago, who brought her two kids to the event. "It was a fun day out with the kids. You usually don't get to explore airplanes at the airport."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 