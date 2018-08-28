DuPage Airport hosts back-to-school event for students

A group of students and their families got a flying start to the school year on Tuesday, thanks to the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

The children were able to climb rescue vehicles, meet pilots and sit in the cockpits of planes during the airport's second annual Back to School Celebration, which was sponsored by the DuPage Airport Authority and the city of West Chicago.

More than 500 people came out for the event.

"They can see equipment and aircraft and generally have a good time," said David Bird, the authority's executive director. "It only takes one time sitting in the cockpit of a classic Stearman or operating the controls of a flight simulator to fall in love with the idea of flying."

If even a handful of the students left the airport with a piqued interest in an aviation-related career, then Tuesday's event was a success, Bird said.

Pilot William Hamrick with Travel Express Aviation, did his part to educate and entertain students by talking to them about -- and letting them sit in -- a Cirrus SR20 plane.

"Airplanes were easier to get access to in the past," Hamrick said. "Now there's more fences and security is increased. It's important to do activities like this where we can invite the community out and let them touch airplanes and answer their questions."

Attendees got to meet West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda and first responders from the DuPage County sheriff's office, the West Chicago Police Department and the West Chicago Fire Protection District.

"I liked it," said Amanda Mitchell of West Chicago, who brought her two kids to the event. "It was a fun day out with the kids. You usually don't get to explore airplanes at the airport."