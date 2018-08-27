Wheaton police investigating threat against St. Francis High School

Classes at St. Francis High School in Wheaton were expected to continue as normal Monday, despite the report of a possible threat, authorities said.

Wheaton police began investigating Sunday evening after being notified about the "alleged threat of violence" to occur at the school later this week. The threat was circulating on social media.

Betsy Ackerson, the president of St. Francis, on Sunday night notified parents about the threat. She said school leadership is actively cooperating with the police investigation.

"I have alerted the Chair and Vice Chair of the Board of this situation," Ackerson wrote. "Please be assured that our first and highest priority is the safety and well-being of your children, our students, the faculty, staff, and volunteers at St. Francis High School."

She said there was no reason to cancel school on Monday for compromised safety. "School will be open and operating on a normal schedule," she wrote.