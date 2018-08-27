Mount Prospect man struck, killed by vehicle in South Barrington
Updated 8/27/2018 3:54 PM
An 18-year-old Mount Prospect man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along Barrington Road in South Barrington Saturday night, authorities said Monday.
An autopsy Monday determined that Jake Brummitt died from multiple injuries after being accidentally struck by a motor vehicle at 9:38 p.m. Saturday at 25 N. Barrington Road, about a quarter mile south of Mundhank Road.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's report listed the Barrington Police Department as the investigating agency, but officials there said it was a South Barrington case. Officials at the South Barrington Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.
