Mount Prospect man struck, killed by vehicle in South Barrington

An 18-year-old Mount Prospect man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along Barrington Road in South Barrington Saturday night, authorities said Monday.

An autopsy Monday determined that Jake Brummitt died from multiple injuries after being accidentally struck by a motor vehicle at 9:38 p.m. Saturday at 25 N. Barrington Road, about a quarter mile south of Mundhank Road.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's report listed the Barrington Police Department as the investigating agency, but officials there said it was a South Barrington case. Officials at the South Barrington Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.