 
News

Addison Bicentennial Bash celebrates Illinois' 200th birthday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/26/2018 5:29 PM
hello
  • Four-year-old Genesis Sorian (with bow in hair) of Glendale Heights covers her ears as the emergency vehicles roar past Sunday during the Bicentennial Bash parade in Addison. The village celebrated Illinois' 200th birthday with the parade, a party and a fireworks display.

      Four-year-old Genesis Sorian (with bow in hair) of Glendale Heights covers her ears as the emergency vehicles roar past Sunday during the Bicentennial Bash parade in Addison. The village celebrated Illinois' 200th birthday with the parade, a party and a fireworks display. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The Addison Trail High School band performs Sunday during the Bicentennial Bash parade in Addison. The Bicentennial Bash was held to celebrate Illinois' 200th birthday.

      The Addison Trail High School band performs Sunday during the Bicentennial Bash parade in Addison. The Bicentennial Bash was held to celebrate Illinois' 200th birthday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Avery Hect, right, and Rose Dickens, both five-years-old from the Addison Park District Baton Team, dance their way down West Army Trail Road on Sunday during the Bicentennial Bash in Addison.

      Avery Hect, right, and Rose Dickens, both five-years-old from the Addison Park District Baton Team, dance their way down West Army Trail Road on Sunday during the Bicentennial Bash in Addison. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Addison Trail Orchesis team perform in the Bicentennial Bash parade Sunday.

      Members of the Addison Trail Orchesis team perform in the Bicentennial Bash parade Sunday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

It's been a decade since Addison last held a villagewide parade, so perhaps town leaders were just waiting for a special occasion.

It came Sunday when Addison and the Medinah Shriners teamed up to host the Bicentennial Bash to celebrate Illinois' 200th birthday.

The parade featured 25 Shriners entries, including flying carpets, clowns, motor corps, big wheels and Highlanders, along with fire, police and military representatives, local and state dignitaries and participants from community schools and other organizations.

After the parade, community members gathered at the Village Green and Historical Museum grounds for a party featuring food, live music and historical re-enactment.

The festivities were capped by a nighttime fireworks display.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 