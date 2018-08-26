Addison Bicentennial Bash celebrates Illinois' 200th birthday

It's been a decade since Addison last held a villagewide parade, so perhaps town leaders were just waiting for a special occasion.

It came Sunday when Addison and the Medinah Shriners teamed up to host the Bicentennial Bash to celebrate Illinois' 200th birthday.

The parade featured 25 Shriners entries, including flying carpets, clowns, motor corps, big wheels and Highlanders, along with fire, police and military representatives, local and state dignitaries and participants from community schools and other organizations.

After the parade, community members gathered at the Village Green and Historical Museum grounds for a party featuring food, live music and historical re-enactment.

The festivities were capped by a nighttime fireworks display.