Aurora motorcyclist killed in accident

An Aurora man died early Thursday in a motorcycle crash near Aurora.

The Kane County sheriff's office said it happened at 12:45 a.m. on Jericho Road east of Whitlock Avenue.

Austin Willmann, 26, was on a Harley-Davidson traveling east on Jericho, and went off the north side of the road. Police said they don't know why that happened.

Willmann, was found unresponsive near the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at an Aurora hospital.

He was not wearing a helmet. Investigators have not determined if drugs or alcohol were involved.