Algonquin Road closed after motorcyclist killed in Mount Prospect crash
A stretch of Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect remains closed as police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle this morning.
One person was killed in crash, which occurred about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Briarwood Drive, police said.
Algonquin Road is closed in both directions between Dempster Street and Embers Lane as Mount Prospect police and the Major Case Assistant Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit investigate.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.