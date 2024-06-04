Algonquin Road closed after motorcyclist killed in Mount Prospect crash

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning at Algonquin Road and Briarwood Drive.

A stretch of Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect remains closed as police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle this morning.

One person was killed in crash, which occurred about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Briarwood Drive, police said.

Algonquin Road is closed in both directions between Dempster Street and Embers Lane as Mount Prospect police and the Major Case Assistant Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit investigate.