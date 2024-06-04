advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Algonquin Road closed after motorcyclist killed in Mount Prospect crash
News

Algonquin Road closed after motorcyclist killed in Mount Prospect crash

Posted June 04, 2024 7:55 am
Jake Griffin
 
Steve Zalusky
 

A stretch of Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect remains closed as police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle this morning.

One person was killed in crash, which occurred about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Briarwood Drive, police said.

Algonquin Road is closed in both directions between Dempster Street and Embers Lane as Mount Prospect police and the Major Case Assistant Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit investigate.

  Police closed a stretch of Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect while investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com
