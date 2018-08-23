Antioch governor candidate given another 30 days to pay back child support

hello

Due to a mistake, Grayson "Kash" Jackson was given another 30 days to pay more than $3,000 to his ex-wife in back child support or be sent to jail, a judge ruled in court Wednesday.

Jackson, the Libertarian gubernatorial candidate from Antioch, said he followed a previously-issued court order and paid $3,067 to his ex-wife. Jackson told Judge Joseph Salvi a third-party child support disbursement internet website sent the money to his first ex-wife in North Carolina.

Salvi said, due to the mistake, he would hold off another 30 days to give Jackson time to come up with the amount owed.

Jackson, who was previously named Benjamin Winderweedle before a legal name change in 2017, was found in contempt of court in May because he has refused to pay his second ex-wife $6,067 in back child support and other education and health care related expenses. In order to stay out of jail, the court requires he pay a purge amount of $3,067.

Jackson has two children with his second wife, and one son with his first wife. Jackson is behind on child support in both cases, though the total amount owed to each ex-wife is disputed between Jackson and attorney Raymond Boldt.

Parental rights is a key campaign issue for Jackson, who has claimed he is running because his rights as a father have been ignored.

Jackson has said he is unemployed and living exclusively on disability and pension payments from serving in the Navy 20 years. He's said in court he takes home about $4,500 a month from those benefits.

Payments for his three children total about $2,500 per month, about 40 percent of his monthly take-home payment from the Navy, he said.

The two sides are due back in court Sept. 24.

Before the hearing, Jackson said he would continue to run for governor even if Salvi tossed him in jail for not paying the back child support.