Cook GOP chairman to speak in Schaumburg Aug. 25
Updated 8/22/2018 2:30 PM
hello
Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison will provide an update on statewide and county elections at the Schaumburg Township Republican Organization's monthly breakfast meeting, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.
Joseph Paglia, the Republican candidate for Cook County assessor, also will report on his campaign.
To help defray the cost of the hot breakfast buffet, the organization asks for a $15 contribution from members and a $20 contribution from nonmembers.
- This article filed under:
- News
- Cook County
- Republican Party
- Schaumburg Township
- Schaumburg Newsletter
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.