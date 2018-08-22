Cook GOP chairman to speak in Schaumburg Aug. 25

hello

Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison will provide an update on statewide and county elections at the Schaumburg Township Republican Organization's monthly breakfast meeting, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Joseph Paglia, the Republican candidate for Cook County assessor, also will report on his campaign.

To help defray the cost of the hot breakfast buffet, the organization asks for a $15 contribution from members and a $20 contribution from nonmembers.