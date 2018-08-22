Chicago man charged with burglarizing cars in Elgin

A Chicago man was charged with burglary Wednesday after Elgin police arrested him in an area of the city that's been experiencing an increase in vehicle break-ins.

Zachary Binion, 21, of the 4500 block of South Michigan Avenue, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass to a vehicle, a misdemeanor, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were on patrol about 1 a.m. Wednesday when they noticed a man, later identified as Binion, looking into vehicles, police said. During the investigation, they determined that Binion had taken items out of a vehicle, police said.

Binion's bond was set at $10,000 at a Wednesday morning court appearance.

"Our officers are diligently working to put a stop to the burglary and car theft trend that has picked up primarily on the west side of Elgin," Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a statement. "We will continue these efforts and ask our residents to call us if they see or hear anything suspicious."