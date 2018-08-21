Man who slashed mother with ax on Mother's Day faces at least 3 years in prison

hello

A Downers Grove man who slashed his 80-year-old mother in the face and head with an ax on Mother's Day 2017 faces between 3 and 14 years in prison when he's sentenced in November.

Tuesday, Judge Liam Brennan set a sentencing hearing for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 for John Flick, 58, of the 4000 block of Earlston Road. Flick pleaded guilty last month to aggravated domestic battery. He has been held on $500,000 bail since the attack.

Flick's sister called police after she went to visit her mother for the 2017 holiday and found the woman with lacerations on her head and face, and her nose was severely damaged.

Authorities said the attack apparently took place when an intoxicated Flick returned to the house he shared with his mother and, at some point, attacked her.

Prosecutors said the woman's bed was covered with dried blood and an ax and machete were near the bed.

"The very idea that an individual would attack another with a hatchet, let alone their own mother, is outrageous," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement after the pleading.

Prosecutors said Flick was upset about having his 15-year-old daughter taken from his custody, and he was "not happy with the way his mother was influencing his daughter."