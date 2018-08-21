Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in DuPage heroin death case

A man accused of supplying heroin to a Wisconsin man who then died in an Oak Brook hotel has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Matthew Chapman, 31, of the 1800 block of S. 58th Avenue in Cicero, rejected prosecutors' offer of 10 years in May when he pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide. In doing so, he exposed himself to the risk of facing between six and 30 years in prison at Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

Authorities say Zachary Giebel, 25, traveled from Wisconsin to Oak Brook on Aug. 13, 2016, to attend a party with friends. The next day, he contacted Chapman, formerly from Wisconsin, to buy cocaine and heroin, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Giebel and two friends went to Cicero the next day and purchased cocaine and heroin from Chapman. Chapman later admitted to also using cocaine with the group and telling Giebel's friends to "keep an eye on him" after he appeared to have a reaction to the drugs.

After returning to Oak Brook, Giebel fell asleep and his friends left him in the hotel when they went to party with other friends. When they returned to the room at 5 a.m., Giebel was unresponsive and his friends called 911, prosecutors said.

According to the forensic pathologist who conducted Giebel's autopsy, the primary cause of death was alcohol, heroin and cocaine intoxication.

An investigation by Oak Brook police and the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group led to Chapman's February 2017 arrest. He has been held in DuPage County jail on $500,000 bail ever since.