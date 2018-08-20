Des Plaines officials consider allowing beekeeping

hello

Should Des Plaines allow beekeeping in the city?

That's a question city officials will debate today in a discussion of whether the current rules, which effectively ban it, should be relaxed to allow beehives.

The city is raising the issue because the Mount Prospect Park District has asked for permission to build an apiary -- the habitat where beehives are kept -- at the Friendship Park Conservatory. The conservatory is surrounded by Des Plaines property.

City regulations restrict beekeeping within a quarter-mile of homes, schools, churches and other public gathering places. In a city as urban and developed as Des Plaines, that all but eliminates beekeeping.

"In the past, bees were thought of as nuisance insects, but today bees are considered beneficial to our world food supply," said Barbara Koch, the manager of Friendship Park Conservatory. "We all need to realize how important they are to us."

The park district wants to provide educational opportunities for residents to learn about the role of bees up close at the apiary.

Des Plaines city staff is recommending that beekeeping only be allowed for educational purposes, at least 250 feet from residences and no more than four beehives on approved properties. This means only educational organizations such as park districts or schools could maintain beehives, while homeowners could not.

However, if the proposed rules are approved, it could lead to allowing residents the ability to keep beehives.

"Should the keeping of bees prove successful under the above regulations, the city council may consider eliminating the distancing requirement from residences, so that homeowners may also keep bees (as is permitted in other communities)," city officials said in documents.

Suburbs that allow beekeeping include Rolling Meadows, Evanston, Skokie, West Dundee and Elgin. The city of Chicago also allows it, and Lake County relaxed its rules a few years ago to allow more beehives.

Across the state, an increasing number of hobbyists and agriculturalists are joining the beekeeping movement. According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, there were 29,359 bee colonies in 5,952 apiaries in 2017. That was an increase from the previous year of 855 apiaries and 3,056 colonies.

The numbers also increased last year in Cook County, where there were 85 new apiaries and 364 new colonies.

This isn't the first time Des Plaines has considered allowing beekeeping. In 2012, the city council discussed the issue at the behest of residents. At the time, aldermen raised concerns about the safety of residents and the burden of requiring staff to enforce another ordinance.

Eighth Ward Alderman Mike Charewicz, whose ward includes the conservatory, didn't return a phone call. Mayor Matt Bogusz declined to weigh in on the issue.

Koch said the park district has been working with a professional beekeeper to develop a plan and intends to keep the apiary away from neighboring properties.

"People probably wouldn't even notice an increase in bees," Koch said.

The city council meeting is 7 p.m. today at city hall, 1420 Miner St.