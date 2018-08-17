Glendale Heights police: Driver towed vehicle with 11-year-old in back seat

Glendale Heights police said a tow-truck driver is accused of towing a vehicle with a child in it and then letting the child out of the car.

Brian T. Clark, 52, of Bensenville, was charged with endangerment of a child and reckless conduct. He was released on bond with a pending court date.

Glendale Heights officers were called to the 1700 block of Bloomingdale Road at around 1:17 p.m. Friday, responding to a report of a vehicle that was towed with an 11-year-old child in the back seat.

Officers learned the vehicle had been towed from a business parking lot by a private towing company.

Police said that after towing the vehicle, the driver of the truck stopped, allowed the child to exit and left the area. Someone saw the unattended child and took him back to where the vehicle was towed, police said.

The child was unharmed and reunited with his father, police said.

Officers checked the area and found a tow truck in the parking lot of a local business with the vehicle attached. Clark was then arrested.