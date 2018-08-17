DuPage voters to weigh in on consolidation, possible taxes

DuPage voters this fall will weigh in on whether the county should continue its consolidation efforts and oppose two tax-hike proposals being considered by the state.

County board members this week agreed to put three advisory referendum questions on the November ballot. The goal is to get public feedback and guidance, especially about what's happening in Springfield.

"Who knows what the legislature is going to do," county board Chairman Dan Cronin said Thursday. "We have to anticipate where they're going down there. And we have to give the DuPage County voters and taxpayers a chance to express themselves."

The first ballot question will ask if DuPage should oppose a proposal to eliminate Illinois' pension debt by imposing a special statewide property tax increase equal to 1 percent of a home's value each year. The increase would affect every homeowner in the state for 30 years.

"Some would say the financial situation of the state is dire," Cronin said. "They are looking at dramatic solutions that would have a profound impact on DuPage County taxpayers."

While the question is nonbinding, Cronin said he hopes the ballot results will help persuade state lawmakers to drop the idea.

DuPage officials also want to send a message to Springfield with the second ballot question. It will ask if the county should oppose the creation of a statewide vehicle mileage tax -- a tax based on the number of miles motorists drive each year. The tax would raise money to rebuild roads and bridges.

"I understand that the motor fuel tax is not generating enough revenue," Cronin said. "But the idea of a vehicle mileage tax, in my opinion, is the wrong way to go."

The third ballot question will ask voters if DuPage should continue its efforts to dissolve and consolidate units of local government.

Launched in 2012, the county's Accountability, Consolidation and Transparency Initiative initially called on two dozen local governmental entities to make structural and operational reforms. In 2013, state lawmakers gave DuPage the power to eliminate as many as 13 of those agencies.

County officials say the dissolution of seven agencies will be complete by the end of 2019.

For more information about the three ballot questions, visit dupageco.org/CountyBoard/Docs/57996 to view a fact sheet.