Police: Patient, 20, tried to kill Elgin psychiatrist with steak knife

A Crystal Lake man is being held on $250,000 bail on allegations he attacked his psychiatrist with a knife at her Elgin office last week when she refused to write him a prescription for medical marijuana.

Elliot C. Lockwood, 20, of the 0-99 block of South Oak Street, faces charges of attempted murder, armed violence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery to a victim 60 or older and aggravated battery in a public place stemming from the Aug. 8 attack, court records show.

According to a police report, Lockwood went to his psychiatrist's office in the 1700 block of North Randall Road for a 10:15 a.m. appointment and demanded a prescription for medical marijuana. When his psychiatrist refused, saying she didn't have a license to write that type of prescription, Lockwood pulled a steak knife from his backpack and tried to stab her in the chest, the report states.

The woman blocked Lockwood's first attempt, cutting her right palm in the process, but Lockwood kept up the attack, slashing her right hand near her wrist, the report states.

The woman ran from her office, but Lockwood chased her down, punching her at least four times in the head before police arrested him outside the office after a brief negotiation and no physical struggle, according to the report.

However, Lockwood later became combative, kicking an officer as he was taken out of the squad car at Presence Sherman Hospital in Elgin, police said. He was restrained and sedated. During the episode, people could hear Lockwood saying he was trying to kill the psychiatrist, according to the police report.

Charges against Lockwood were filed last week. Judge Christine Downs set Lockwood's bail at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

Lockwood is next due in court on Aug. 24. If convicted of the most severe charges, he faces a punishment of six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.