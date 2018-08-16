One dead in 3-vehicle crash that left SUV wrapped around tree

An image off a video recorder shows an SUV that crashed into a tree off the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

A 41-year-old Schaumburg man was killed and another person is in custody after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on East Schaumburg Road near the village's municipal campus, authorities said.

An SUV was seen wrapped around a tree off the 500 block of Schaumburg Road, and a sedan was seen with extensive front-end damage on the edge of the road.

One person with serious injuries was transported from the scene of the 8:53 p.m. crash to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that 41-year-old Amando Chavez of the 1000 block of Duxbury Lane in Schaumburg was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after the collision on Schaumburg Road at Prairie Center Drive, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Another person was placed in custody at the scene of the crash, Lindhurst said. No charges have yet been filed.

Eastbound lanes of Schaumburg Road were closed at Summit Drive, and westbound lanes were closed at Plum Grove Road at 9 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. Schaumburg Road was completely blocked off between Plum Grove Road and Summit Drive while the crash was investigated.

Authorities said additional details would be released early this afternoon.