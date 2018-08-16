 
News

One dead in 3-vehicle crash that left SUV wrapped around tree

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/16/2018 12:10 PM
hello
  • An image off a video recorder shows an SUV that crashed into a tree off the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

    An image off a video recorder shows an SUV that crashed into a tree off the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

  • All of Schaumburg Road was closed early Thursday morning just west of Plum Grove Road in Schaumburg to Summit Drive after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

      All of Schaumburg Road was closed early Thursday morning just west of Plum Grove Road in Schaumburg to Summit Drive after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Neil Holdway | Staff Photographer

  • An image off a video recorder shows an SUV that crashed into a tree off the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

    An image off a video recorder shows an SUV that crashed into a tree off the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

A 41-year-old Schaumburg man was killed and another person is in custody after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on East Schaumburg Road near the village's municipal campus, authorities said.

An SUV was seen wrapped around a tree off the 500 block of Schaumburg Road, and a sedan was seen with extensive front-end damage on the edge of the road.

One person with serious injuries was transported from the scene of the 8:53 p.m. crash to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that 41-year-old Amando Chavez of the 1000 block of Duxbury Lane in Schaumburg was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after the collision on Schaumburg Road at Prairie Center Drive, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Another person was placed in custody at the scene of the crash, Lindhurst said. No charges have yet been filed.

Eastbound lanes of Schaumburg Road were closed at Summit Drive, and westbound lanes were closed at Plum Grove Road at 9 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. Schaumburg Road was completely blocked off between Plum Grove Road and Summit Drive while the crash was investigated.

Authorities said additional details would be released early this afternoon.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 