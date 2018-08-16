Charges possible in 3-vehicle crash that killed Schaumburg man

An image off a video recorder shows a minivan that crashed into a tree along the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

Possible charges are pending against an adult driver involved in a three-vehicle crash in Schaumburg Wednesday night that killed a 41-year-old man driving another vehicle.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Mercedes traveling west on the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road near the village's municipal campus at 8:53 p.m. rear-ended a Mazda minivan, sending the van off the road and into a tree.

The Mercedes also struck a 2015 Acura before leaving the road and stopping in a grassy area on the north side of the road, where police took its driver into custody.

The Mazda's driver, 41-year-old Amando Chavez of Schaumburg, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated and given medical assistance at the scene.

Chavez later was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy Thursday determined Chavez died from multiple injuries resulting from a motor vehicle collision and striking a fixed object, the medical examiner's office reported.

Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said detectives are looking into all possible contributing factors in the crash, but none have been determined.

The only detail released about the driver in custody is that the person is an adult.

Schaumburg Road was completely blocked off between Plum Grove Road and Summit Drive while the crash was investigated. The road was reopened to traffic at 4:20 a.m. Thursday.