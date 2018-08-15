Section of Schaumburg Road closed due to bad crash
Updated 8/16/2018 2:33 AM
Schaumburg police and firefighters were responding to a serious crash Wednesday night on Schaumburg Road that appeared to involve at least two cars.
Eastbound lanes of Schaumburg Road were shut down at Summit Drive, and westbound lanes were closed at Plum Grove Road, village officials said in a tweet posted about 9 p.m. But later in the night police blocked off all of Schaumburg Road between just west of Plum Grove Road and Summit Drive. The full street remain closed after 1:30 a.m.
Police were not available to comment Wednesday night, but a SUV was seen wrapped around a tree off the 500 block of Schaumburg Road, and a sedan was seen with extensive front-end damage on the edge of the road.
