One dead, another person in custody after crash in Schaumburg

An image off a video recorder shows one of the vehicles involved in a crash Wednesday on the 500 block of Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg Wednesday. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

An image off a video recorder shows an SUV that crashed into a tree off the 500 block of Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg after a multivehicle crash Wednesday. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

One person was killed and another person is in custody following a crash on Schaumburg Road, authorities said early Thursday.

One person with serious injuries was transported from the scene of the 8:53 p.m. crash to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said. That person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second person was placed in custody at the scene of the crash, Lindhurst said. No charges have not been filed at this point.

Eastbound lanes of Schaumburg Road were closed at Summit Drive, and westbound lanes were closed at Plum Grove Road at 9 p.m., authorities said. Schaumburg Road was completely blocked off between Plum Grove Road and Summit Drive while the crash was investigated.

An SUV was seen wrapped around a tree off the 500 block of Schaumburg Road, and a sedan was seen with extensive front-end damage on the edge of the road.

Authorities said additional details would be released this morning.