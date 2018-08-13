Schaumburg moves nursing, senior division

Schaumburg's Nursing & Senior Services Division is now operating from its new location at 746 E. Schaumburg Road in the Market Square Shopping Center, at the northwest corner of Plum Grove and Schaumburg roads.

Village staff moved operations Aug. 9 and 10 from the Slingerland House, 521 E. Schaumburg Road.

The division can still be reached by calling (847) 923-3766. The facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The public is invited to visit the new space at an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

For information on the nursing division and its services, visit the village's website at bit.ly/2HcRHzo, contact Marianne DiLillo at mdilillo@schaumburg.com or dial 311 in the village.