Police investigating suspicious incident at Woodfield Mall

Police in Schaumburg are investigating an incident Monday in which a woman said a man may have tried to drug her at Woodfield Mall.

The woman was exiting a store between 2 and 3:15 p.m. when she was approached by a man who she said blew in her direction, according to the Schaumburg Police Department. The woman told police she didn't see or smell any substance but said she felt dizzy and lightheaded.

The woman declined medical treatment both immediately after the incident and after reporting it to authorities, according to police.

Police said detectives are investigating but have no reason to suspect there is any threat to the community.