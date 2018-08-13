 
DuPage County

Lombard police don't suspect foul play in case of woman found in pond

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 
Updated 8/13/2018 11:29 AM
Lombard police have identified the woman whose body was found Saturday morning in a pond as 56-year-old Kathleen D'Agostino, whose last known address was in Oak Park.

Police were awaiting results from a scheduled autopsy Monday before making an official finding, Chief Roy Newton said. But he said D'Agostino did not appear to be the victim of foul play or suicide.

Oak Lawn resident Rolando Cantu, a guest at the Westin Lombard Yorktown Center hotel, said he and his grandchildren were walking around the pond behind the hotel shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday when he saw the body floating and called police.

"She was only about five or 10 feet from shore, so I went to see if I could get her in case it was something that just happened," he said. "As I got close, I could tell it was too late and she had been there a while so I called police."

