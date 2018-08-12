Images: Fans pay respects to Stan Mikita
Updated 8/12/2018 5:16 PM
See moments from the public visitation for Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita at the United Center in Chicago Sunday.
Fans pay their last respects at a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Mikita, who helped lead the Blackhawks to the 1961 Stanley Cup title while becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, died Tuesday. He was 78.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans pay their last respects at the memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans sign a banner at the memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Mikita, who helped lead the Blackhawks to the 1961 Stanley Cup title while becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, died Tuesday. He was 78.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
David Salazar with his dog Casper outside a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans line up outside a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
David Salazar outside a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans wait in line outside a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Terry Frigo wears a jersey autographed by Stan Mikita outside a memorial service at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans line up to pay last respects at a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans with the statue of Stan Mikita outside the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans with the statue of Stan Mikita outside the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Flowers left to honor Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita on his statue outside the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
The Mikita family greet well wishers at a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans sign a banner at the memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans console Jill Mikita, the wife of Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita, and her family during a memorial service at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans sign a banner at the memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans pay their last respects at the memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans console Jill Mikita, the wife of Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita, during a memorial service at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
A fan pays his last respects at a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
A Fan pays his respects at the memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
A fan pays his last respects at a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans pay their last respects at a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
A fan pays his last respects at a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/for the Chicago Sun-Times
A memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/for the Chicago Sun-Times
A memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fans pay their last respects at a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/for the Chicago Sun-Times
A memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
A memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/for the Chicago Sun-Times
A memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/for the Chicago Sun-Times
David Salazar with his dog Casper outside a memorial service for Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita at the United Center, Sunday, August 12th, 2018.
James Foster/for the Chicago Sun-Times
Flowers are left to honor Chicago Blackhawk Stan Mikita on his statue outside the United Center in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Mikita, who helped lead the Blackhawks to the 1961 Stanley Cup title while becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, died Tuesday. He was 78.
James Foster/ for the Chicago Sun-Times
