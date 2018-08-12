 
Kane County

Elgin man charged with robbery

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 
Updated 8/12/2018 5:10 PM
  • Raphael Thomas

A 47-year-old Elgin man is in custody after police say he attempted to rob a woman Saturday morning at Festival Park.

Raphael Thomas, of the 400 block of Sherman Ave., is charged with robbery and is expected in Kane County bond court Monday morning.

Police say Thomas followed a woman into a washroom at Festival Park at about 9:45 a.m., battered her and tried to steal her belongings before fleeing.

Witnesses and the victim called police who quickly identified and caught Thomas.

"I would like to thank the community for quickly assisting the victim and providing information to the officers that resulted in the swift apprehension of (Thomas)," Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a written statement.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

