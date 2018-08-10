Riverwoods police officer, 2 others injured in Mundelein crash

A Riverwoods police officer and two others were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a crash in Mundelein, authorities say.

The police officer was driving a Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle with a female occupant north on Route 83 shortly before 7 a.m. Friday when a driver in the southbound lanes struck the vehicle, Mundelein Sgt. Jason Seeley said.

The man driving a car south apparently drove through a yellow traffic light while attempting to turn east on Route 60, striking the oncoming police vehicle, Seeley said. The speed of the vehicles at the time of the collision has not been determined, he said.

All three people involved in the crash were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Seeley said. The police officer was on duty but not responding to an emergency, Seeley said.

Police are investigating whether citations will be issued.