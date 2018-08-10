Authorities say drunken driver crashed into police officer's vehicle

hello

A Riverwoods police officer was among three people injured Friday morning when a drunken driver collided with his vehicle in Mundelein, authorities said.

The police officer was driving a Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle with a female occupant north on Route 83 shortly before 7 a.m. when a car driven by Derek J. Schwanebeck struck the vehicle, Mundelein police Sgt. Jason Seeley said.

Schwanebeck, 24, of the 2100 block of Hazelwood Drive in McHenry, had driven through a yellow traffic light while attempting to turn east on Route 60 from southbound Route 83, Seeley said.

Schwanebeck was charged with driving under the influence and failure to yield turning left, police said.

The officer, his passenger and Schwanebeck were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Seeley said. The police officer was on duty but not responding to an emergency.

• Daily Herald staff writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report.